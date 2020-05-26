Investments & Securities Tribunal to Resume Physical Sitting on May 27

The Acting Chairman of the Investments & Securities Tribunal (IST), Hon. Jude Ike Udunni, has announced that the tribunal would resume sitting on Wednesday, May 27.

Udunni stated that the sittings would deal only with urgent matters that did not require testimonies from witnesses.

He emphasised that sittings of the tribunal would be physical and not virtual and directed that all COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) should be observed by staff and clients alike.

The acting chairman said: “Only lead counsels will be allowed in court so as to ensure that the two metres social distancing rule is strictly adhered to.

No Person(s) will be admitted to the tribunal’s premises without a facemask and body temperature gauged. Hand sanitisers and mechanical hand washing machines have been placed strategically within the premises of the tribunal.”

The tribunal, according to him, would resume sitting with a ruling in the matter between Mr. Bamidele Olaniyan against Partnership Investment Limited and three others in Abuja.

