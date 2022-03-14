Investing In AgriFood Is Critical – KTN

March 14, 2022 188

An international organisation, KTN Global Alliance Africa, has identified challenges in the agri-food sector in the country.

KTN, which stated this in a statement by its Africa Regional Lead, Sophie West, expressed its commitment to agriculture investments and making Nigeria the top three food secured nation in Africa.

The group noted that the challenges in the sector included using technology to increase food productivity and production and identifying innovative approaches.

It claimed, “Investing in AgriFood is critical for both the nation’s economy and society as a whole.”

According to the group, KTN Global Alliance Africa is a six-year project funded by UKAid, that aims to facilitate job creation, inclusive growth, and poverty reduction through knowledge transfer, skills building, and opportunities to support businesses and innovations that can deliver scalable impact.

It added that it had extended the closing date for large Nigeria-based companies and global organisations with subsidiaries in Nigeria from the AgriFood sector to find rapid innovative solutions to their industry challenges.

KTN clarified the programme further “Is an integral part of the solutions necessary to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets and Nigeria’s Vision 2030 ambition to make Nigeria the top three most food-secured country in Africa through the application of digital technologies and innovations.

“The iX Challenge Programme is a quick route to access solutions from other sectors to solve those challenges.”

“Some of the identified challenges from the AgriFood sector include using technology to increase food productivity and production, identifying innovative approaches to deliver efficient vegetable production, reducing wastes and emissions in the environment.”

“Others are applying cost-effective solutions to identify or reduce counterfeit products and identifying supply chain solutions to reduce post-harvest waste of perishable goods.”