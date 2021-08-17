Investigative Panel Submits Report On Abba Kyari

August 17, 2021 157

A report of the SpeciaI Investigation into Hushpuppi allegations against former Commander of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has been submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The Deputy Inspector General, Joseph Egbunike, led the four-man investigative panel which probed allegations by a United States court that Kyari is a conspirator in a $1.1 million fraudulent deal involving a popular fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi.

The panel was constituted after the Police High Command suspended DCP Abba Kyari from office as a deputy commissioner of police and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) starting from July 31, 2021.

It was gathered that pre-conclusion report was first submitted on Friday last week but was returned to the panel as the Force Management Team sought more clarifications and further explanation on it.

READ ALSO: PIB: Fuel Subsidy Has Not Been Removed

Hushpuppi had alleged that Kyari was a complicit ally in a $1.1m Internet fraud against a Qatari National in the United Arab Emirates in collusion with AbdulRahman Juma, Vincent Kelly Chibuzo, Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola, and Bolatito Agbabiaka.

Consequently, the FBI sent its operatives to Nigeria to seek the extradition of Abba Kyari to face prosecution in the USA.

Egbunike who heads the panel is a financial expert and former AIG in charge of Police Budget and Accounts.

He is also a crack lawyer of many years standing with accreditations up to the Supreme Court.