Investigative Media Conference And Awards Hold In Abuja In December

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) with seventeen other media partners is set to host the 2023 edition of the Amplify In-depth Media Conference and Awards in Abuja on December 8 and 9, 2023.
A statement released by the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the WSCIJ, Mrs Motunrayo Alaka, at the weekend said the theme of the conference is “Independent Media Equation: Policies, Ownership, Technology, and Sustainability.”
According to the statement, the discussions at the conference would revolve around how policies, ownership structure, technology and sustainability shape the landscape and functionality of independent media in performing their vital role in delivering diverse, credible and impartial information to the public.
The release said, “the other organisations collaborating with WSCIJ for the conference and awards include Bayero University, Kano; the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR); Nigeria Media Innovation Programme (NAMIP); Wadata Media & Advocacy Centre (WAMAC); The Conversation Africa; and Daily Trust Foundation.
“Others include Oya Media; the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID); HumAngle Media, Tiger Eye Foundation, Daria Media, PRIMORG, Civic Media Lab. Among the media organizations in this collaboration are also Women Radio WFM 91.7FM; the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC); the Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation; and Signature TV. These media outfits constitute the Media and Journalism (MAJ) cohort of the MacArthur Foundation’s On Nigeria Project.”
The ED/CEO of WSCIJ explained further that, “the maiden edition of the conference and awards in 2020 coincided with the 15th Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR), themed ‘Masked not silenced’. and that it was a demonstration of the Nigerian media’s resilience and independence in the face of oppression by government and contrary economic challenges. The 2022 edition examined Nigeria’s democracy, the media profession and investigative journalism practices, with a collective strategy to amplify the work of investigative reporters and marginalised voices, especially in Nigeria and Africa.
In the release, the Centre added that “the public presentation of the 2023 Wole Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR) will draw the curtain on the two-day hybrid event. The award which is in its eighteenth year recognises best practices in investigative journalism. Expected in attendance are investigative reporters, editors, media owners, government representatives, diplomatic corps members, civil society representatives, donor organisations, and other stakeholders.”
