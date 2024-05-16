Intraday Sales Pressure On FBNH, FCMB, Zenith Pulls NGX Down

According to an intraday report from the Nigerian Exchange, equities investors are now selling down shares in FBN Holdings, Zenith, FCMB, and UBA owing to prolonged risk-off sentiment in banking companies.

Alpha Morgan Capital Limited informed investors via email that the NGX All Share Index was down by 0.10% at midday.

According to stockbrokers, this negative movement is due to selling pressure in several mid to high size firms. FCMB’s share price fell by 3.42% during the noon trading session.

The market has discounted UBA by 2.17%, while ZENITHBANK has lost 1.16% of its initial market value. FBNH is down 1.02% on a warning of a delay in the financial report. Furthermore, the NGX Banking Index is now losing -0.76%, according to Alpha Morgan Capital.

