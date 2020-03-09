Int’l Women’s Day: NLC, TUC, others Hold Rally in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, National Women Commission and its partners are holding a peaceful rally in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

This is part of the activities to mark the 2020 International Women’s Day which was observed worldwide on Sunday the 8th March.

The rally will take them to the Ministries of Labour and Employment, Women Affairs and the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association NECA.

They will present the ILO Convention 190 Document to the organisations and emphasise the importance of it becoming a legal document in Nigeria.

On Sunday, a Stakeholders Round Table was held at the NLC Headquarters in Abuja and the focus was how to strategise on getting the Nigerian government to ratify the International Labour Organisation ILO Convention 190, which was adopted by the centenary conference of the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland in 2019.

Partners in the movement include the Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO a non-governmental organisation based in Washington DC, NECA, the TUC among others.

Source: VON