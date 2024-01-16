InterswitchSPAK 5.0: Nine Emerge as Finalists in a One-on-One Battle of STEM Brilliance

Africa’s leading digital payment and commerce company, Interswitch has announced the nine finalists competing for their share of N12.5 million worth of scholarships in the 5th edition of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition slated to hold on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

As a key Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Interswitch Group, the InterswitchSPAK competition aims to inspire interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among senior secondary school students. This milestone edition commemorates the fifth anniversary of the competition, symbolizing Interswitch Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing STEM education across Africa.

From a pool of 81 outstanding students from various secondary schools across Nigeria who have competed head-to-head to showcase their speed, perseverance, accuracy, knowledge and problem-solving skills in STEM subjects, the participants have whittled down to the top nine finalists.

The nine finalists include: Best Isijola, from Oritamefa Baptist Model School, Oyo State; Ayobami Ibigbami, from St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi, Lagos State; Emmanuel Omoegbelaghan from The Cresent International School, Ogun State; Emmanuel Angelo-Hyuwa, from The Ambassadors College, Ogun State and Akinola Mofifoluwa, from The Ambassadors College, Ogun State.

Others are Jesse Obed, from Graceland International School, River State; Abraham Daramola, from Hallmark Secondary School, Ondo State; Otana Agunbiade, from OAU International School, Ile-ife, Osun State, and Raphael Ogwanighie, from St. Finbarr’s College, Lagos State.

These finalists have exhibited exceptional brilliance across various STEM subjects throughout the highly competitive phases of the show, and they will be vying for the coveted prizes in what promises to be an intense and gratifying grand finale.

The first-place winner will be rewarded with a university education scholarship, valued at N7.5 million that spans five years, inclusive of a monthly stipend, a brand-new laptop, and the bragging rights as the best STEM student in Nigeria.

The second-place winner will receive a N4 million university education scholarship spread over three years, including a monthly stipend, and a brand-new laptop. The third-place winner will be rewarded with a N1 million scholarship spanning an entire year of university education.

Culminating in USD6 million worth of prizes over the last 5 years between Nigeria and Kenya, the prizes stand as a testament to Interswitch Group’s dedication to recognizing and rewarding excellence in STEM education.

Speaking on the milestone edition of the InterswitchSPAK competition in Nigeria, Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch Group, expressed the company’s delight in witnessing the exceptional performance and dedication of the participating students.

He said “The InterswitchSPAK initiative is not just a competition but a transformative journey that empowers young minds to envision, pursue and secure a future in STEM, ultimately contributing to innovative initiatives and development in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”

In the same vein, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President and Group Marketing and Communication Officer, Interswitch Group, emphasized Interswitch’s pride in witnessing the commendable talent and grit exhibited by the top nine finalists. She highlighted that this stands as a testament to the promising future that STEM education holds for the youth of Africa.

“InterswitchSPAK reaffirms our dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers and it is aimed at bridging the gap in STEM education in Nigeria and across Africa at large” she remarked.

She further said that the grand finale promises to be a celebration of academic excellence as these young STEM champions compete for the ultimate recognition and life-changing rewards.

In anticipation of the grand finale, the show continues to air on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154 every Sunday at 6:00 pm with a repeat broadcast on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm on the same channel. Alternatively, you can watch the broadcast on AIT Network every Sunday at 7:30 p.m.