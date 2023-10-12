InterswitchSPAK 4.0 Winner, Orevaoghene Whiskey Shines Bright With All A1s In WASSCE

Orevaoghene Whiskey, the first-ever female winner of InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition, and former student of Top Faith International School in Akwa Ibom State has demonstrated her brilliance and excellence by attaining all A1s in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

By achieving this feat, Oreva continues to shine bright as a beacon of hope for young girls across Africa who aspire to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Her progression from overall best in the InterswitchSPAK 4.0 competition to demonstrating remarkable achievement in the West African examination serves as a compelling illustration of the profound influence of determination and diligence, and the pivotal role that InterswitchSPAK plays in identifying and nurturing the potential of young African talent.

Speaking on this incredible feat, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch Group, expressed her delight and admiration, stating, “Oreva’s exceptional accomplishments are a testament to her dedication, intelligence, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Her success in the InterswitchSPAK competition and subsequent triumph in the WASSC examination exemplifies the transformative power of educational platforms like InterswitchSPAK in nurturing young talents and fostering a passion for STEM subjects among our youth.

She reinstated that InterswitchSPAK remains steadfast in its commitment to empower the next generation of African innovators, and Oreva’s achievement will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration for years to come.

InterswitchSPAK National Science competition has been at the forefront of promoting STEM education in Africa and has provided a platform for young minds to showcase their talents, problem-solving abilities, and passion for STEM.

Interswitch remains unwavering in its commitment to inspiring the next generation of Africans through transformative platforms like InterswitchSPAK, building a world where dreams become reality, and where STEM is not just a field of study but a gateway to a brighter, more innovative future.