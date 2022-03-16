InterswitchSPAK 4.0 Kicks Off With Registration Of Science Students

March 16, 2022 90

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payment and digital commerce company, has announced the commencement of the fourth edition of its National Science competition, InterswitchSPAK, in Nigeria.

Secondary schools are now implored to visit the InterswitchSPAK portal to register between six (6) to twenty (20) of their best science students in Year 11 or Senior Secondary 2 (SS2) for the competition.

InterswitchSPAK is a competition designed to re-ignite the study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects among secondary school students.

As part of the registration process, co-educational schools must register at least two female students as part of the selected students.

The registered students will participate in the online qualifying examinations from the comfort of their schools, homes or the preferred location.

The top 81 students will proceed to the finale and battle for Nigeria’s Best STEM Student crown.

Schools interested in registering their best science students should visit https://www.interswitchspak.com/ to begin the process.

To write the qualifying examination, candidates can choose three days from Thursday, May 19, to Saturday, May 21, 2022, from any time between 88 am6pm.

Cherry Eromosele, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Interswitch, expressed her excitement about the new edition, promising the students a rewarding time during the competition.

She also encouraged parents to give their children the right push towards a bright future in STEM.

She said: “The dream we had about encouraging more students, especially girls, to take up STEM subjects is gradually materialising.

“The immense success of this life-changing contest in the past three editions has encouraged us to support the education of young people in the sciences.

“We also encourage teachers, school administrators, parents and guardians not to relent, but to keep pushing for the best for these gems by getting them registered.

“We believe these students can shape their future by taking hold of the opportunities that come their way and making the best of them.

“We are quite enthusiastic about the innovations and great changes these young people will bring to the world.”

The total coveted prize is N12.5 million worth of university scholarships for the top three winners. The first prize winner receives a N7.5 million tertiary scholarship spread over five years, a laptop and monthly stipends.

The second prize is N4 million spread over three years, plus a laptop, and the third prize is a N1 million scholarship for one year.

The last edition saw Jubril Dokun, a 16-year-old student of Brainfield College, Salolo, Lagos State, emerging as the winner.

In contrast, the duo of 16-year-old Ayanlade Jesuferanmi of Obafemi Awolowo University International School, Ile-Ife and Omoniyi Qudus of Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota came second and third, respectively.

The InterswitchSPAK 4.0 registration portal will close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.