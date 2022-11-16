InterswitchSPAK 4.0 Kicks Off This November

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has commenced the airing of the fourth season of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition on cable and terrestrial TV.

On the path to inspire Africa to greatness, InterswitchSPAK serves as Interswitch’s CSR vehicle to encourage and reward interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among secondary school students in Nigeria and Africa between the ages of 14 and 17.

The programme began airing on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Subsequently, its schedule is slated to air on AIT Network on Sundays at 7:30 pm and DSTV Africa Magic Family Main Show on Sundays at 5:30 pm, with repeat broadcasts on Wednesdays at 3 pm.

To participate in the thrilling weekly show, viewers are encouraged to tune in and watch as young Nigerians display their brilliance across subjects anchored on STEM, as they compete for the grand prize of N12.5 million in scholarships among other exciting prizes.

The grand prize winner will be awarded the thrilling sum of N7.5 million in scholarships, spread over a period of five years, a brand new laptop and a monthly stipend throughout the course of the scholarship, plus the enviable title as “Best Science Student in Nigeria” as a bragging right, among other exciting prizes.

Furthermore, the second prize winner will win N 4 million in scholarships spread across three years, with a laptop, and a monthly stipend for the duration of the scholarship. Lastly, the third-place winner will go home with N1 million in scholarships for a one-year period, a laptop, and a monthly stipend for the year.

Interestingly, up to 10 viewers also stand a chance to win N10,000 by participating in the weekly Quickteller Home Quiz from the comfort of their homes, during the 13-episode roll out of the competition.

According to the Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, InterswitchSPAK drives value and impact for young African students who have chosen a career path in the field of STEM. He also noted that the competition was designed to support youth development and further encourage the recognition of the role of STEM in today’s world.

Elegbe said, “We are excited to be back with the fourth edition of Interswitch SPAK that has for three years been a huge success. It is a manifestation of our resolve to continue rewarding the interest of young Nigerians and Africans as a whole in STEM subjects which have continued to shape global development.

“Through InterswitchSPAK, we are deliberately providing a platform for young Africans to showcase their talents and develop their desire in STEM, while also grooming them to shape the future of the continent.”

The previous edition saw Jubril Dokun of Brainfield college, Salolo, Lagos take home the grand prize of N7.5 million. In second place was Ayanlade Jesuferanmi of Obafemi Awolowo University International School, Ile-Ife, while the third-place winner was Omoniyi Qudus of Scholars Universal Secondary School, Ota.

InterswitchSPAK remains a channel through which Africa’s technology giant, Interswitch, identifies brilliant young African minds with a passion for STEM subjects, providing the necessary tools of support to enable them to reach their full potential and compete favourably with their peers across the globe.