InterswitchSPAK 3.0 Finalists To Contest For N12.5m University Scholarships

January 26, 2022093

The pressure continues to mount ahead of the grand finale of the InterswitchSPAK 3.0 National Science Competition, scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022, when nine finalists will compete for their share of N12.5million worth of scholarships.

In its third edition, the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition is an Interswitch Group Switch-a-Future initiative focused on driving increased interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among senior secondary school students.

The competition, targeted at SS2 (Year 11) students between the ages of 14 and 17 years, was introduced to reward excellence in STEM among students in Africa.

At the start of the competition, over 18,000 students from various secondary schools across Nigeria participated in the national qualifying examination. Following various levels of the keenly contested competition, this large number has been pruned down to nine finalists contesting for the bragging rights as the ‘Best Science Student in Nigeria.’

The student who claims this title will be rewarded with a N7.5 million scholarship spread over 5years, a monthly stipend for the duration of the scholarship, and a brand-new laptop.  

The second-place winner will receive N4 million worth of scholarships spread over three years, a monthly stipend, and a brand-new laptop, while the third-place winner will be rewarded with a N1 million scholarship for one year and a brand-new laptop.

Speaking on the finals, Tomijogun Ogunlesi, Group Head, Brands, Communication, Content, and CSR for Interswitch, stated: “Over the years, InterswitchSPAK has continued to be a flagship platform for Nigeria’s next generation of leaders, especially in the world of science and technology.

“Each edition, the finals have been the high point of the keen competition as some of Nigeria’s finest students battle for exciting prizes. This year’s finale promises to be as exciting as usual. The finale is a must-watch for every Nigerian that is passionate about education, technology, and development.”

Ahead of the grand finale on February 6, InterswitchSPAK 3.0 TV Show continues to air and can be viewed on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154 and GOTV Channel 2, every Saturday by 6:30 pm, and at 3.30 pm on Sundays on the AIT Network.

How To Become A TikTok Influencer And Earn Money

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

