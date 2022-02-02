InterswitchSPAK 3.0: Anticipating The Grand Finale

February 2, 2022 29

The third edition of the InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition is slowly winding down as we draw close to discovering this year’s Best Science Student in Nigeria​. For 13 weeks, the program has thrilled viewers at home with captivating episodes, displaying the admirable brilliance of the contestants.

InterswitchSPAK remains positioned as the hallmark platform for developing talents in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) field in Africa, giving Senior Secondary School students, both in Nigeria and Kenya, the chance to explore and whet their passion for STEM.

This focus on STEM is crucial given the staggering potential of STEM subjects in developing the African economy as identified by experts in the field, which calls for an increase in STEM subject uptake, especially by students across the continent. This remains the underlying reason for the introduction of the InterswitchSPAK competition.

To incentivize these students, the creators of the competition – Africa’s leading payment company, Interswitch set aside the sum of N12.5 million, plus other prizes, for the top three winners.

The first-place winner gets N7.5 million worth of scholarships spread over five years, a monthly stipend, and a laptop. The second-place winner will receive N4 million in scholarship spread over three years, a monthly stipend, and a laptop, while the third-place winner gets N1 million spread over one year, a monthly stipend, and a laptop.

Interswitch believes that Africa’s development is embedded in the knowledge of STEM courses to drive growth across various economic sectors, in line with its goal of a prosperous Africa; and that the InterswitchSPAK competition serves as a platform for igniting the passion and preparing the students for the change and economic growth we hope to see on the continent.

To instill in the contestants the motivation to aspire to greatness and the drive to create change, every episode begins with a SPAK hero fostering change locally and globally using the power of STEM.

So, as we anticipate the winners, let us join these brilliant young minds as they SPAK their way to the top on DSTV Africa Magic Family Channel 154 and GOTV Channel 2 every Saturday by 6:30 pm, and on Sunday on the AIT Network by 3:30 pm.

Now, the question is, are you ready to SPAK?​