Interswitch’s Akeem Lawal To Deliver Keynote Address At Nigeria Fintech Forum

Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Interswitch Purepay, is billed to deliver the keynote address at the upcoming Nigeria Fintech Forum 2022.

Lawal’s keynote address will be focused on the theme of the event – “Building Partnership for Growth, Exploring The Intersection of Banks, Telcos and Fintech Companies”. The all-inclusive industry event is set to hold on August 3, 2022, at the Victoria Island, Lagos.

The payment processing expert will be drawing from his wealth of experience accumulated over the years working at Interswitch Group while sharing his insights with the august audience.

After delivering the keynote address, Akeem Lawal will be joining other industry stalwarts in a panel session to further explore the topic.

Also slated to share insights in another panel session is Jonah Adams, Managing Director, Interswitch Systegra. He and other panelists will be discussing Regulating Nigeria’s Fintech Industry, Building Investors’ Confidence Without Stifling Growth.

The event will also feature paper presentations and fireside chats holding focused on conversations around the business of payment across the ecosystem with topics spread across Identity pass, cryptocurrency, customer service and even fitness.

As the financial services sector is faced with disruptions, it is imperative that financial service providers and other stakeholders enable platforms like this one, that foster meaningful collaborations.

It is against this background that Interswitch Group, in reiterating its commitment to growing the industry, has thrown its weight behind the Nigeria Fintech forum 2022 as the headline platinum sponsor.

The event promises to be an eventful one indeed.