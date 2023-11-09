Interswitch Wins Brandcom Awards For Brand Leadership And Payment Technology Solutions

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has emerged winner in two different award categories at the annual Brandcom Awards ceremony which held at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The company was honored with the revered “Award for Brand Leadership in Fintech” and the distinguished “Award for the Most Outstanding Payment Technology Solutions Company,” reaffirming its dedication to pioneering innovation, setting industry benchmarks, and showcasing exemplary leadership in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology.

The Brandcom Awards, acclaimed for their recognition of outstanding brands across diverse sectors, singled out Interswitch for its remarkable contributions to the fintech sector. These accolades stand as a testament to the company’s tireless efforts in advancing financial inclusion, spearheading cutting-edge solutions, and maintaining a robust brand presence in a highly competitive market.

Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President & Group Chief Marketing Officer at Interswitch, expressed profound gratitude for the recognition. “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from Brandcom. They underscore Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to innovation, hard work, and shaping the future of fintech. At Interswitch, our dedication remains steadfast in providing avant-garde solutions that empower businesses and individuals. These accolades serve as a driving force, inspiring us to constantly push the boundaries of what is achievable in the fintech realm.” Cherry remarked.

Interswitch’s commitment to establishing industry benchmarks and its role as a trailblazer in the fintech sector were pivotal in securing the “Award for Brand Leadership in Fintech.” The company’s innovative approach, strategic vision, and enduring impact on the financial landscape received commendation during the awards ceremony.

In acknowledgment of the “Most Outstanding Payment Technology Solutions Company” award, Interswitch’s commitment to delivering top-notch payment technology solutions played an instrumental role in achieving this esteemed recognition. The award acknowledges Interswitch’s excellence in crafting and implementing cutting-edge payment technologies that cater to the ever-evolving needs of businesses and consumers across Africa.

Established in 2012, the Brandcom Awards have swiftly risen to prominence, becoming one of Nigeria’s most esteemed awards programs, renowned for celebrating excellence in the brands and marketing communication industry.

Interswitch continues to lead the charge in driving financial technology innovation and maintaining a steadfast focus on creating seamless, secure, and efficient payment solutions that significantly impact businesses and individuals.