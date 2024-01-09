Interswitch & VIPASO usher in a New Era for Bluetooth-enabled Mobile Money Payments in East Africa.

Interswitch and Vienna Payment Solutions (VIPASO) have announced a partnership to enhance payment solutions for banks, hospitality industry players, on-the-go services, financial institutions, and retailers. This synergistic alliance functionally introduces VIPASO, an innovative solution comprised of two distinct applications: a consumer app and a merchant app, on Interswitch’s platform, starting in Kenya, with progressively rapid regional adoption expected. The applications seamlessly operate between a smartphone/feature phone (consumer) and a smartphone/feature phone (merchant) or between a smartphone/feature phone (consumer) and an Android Point of Sale terminal (merchant).

The VIPASO solution utilizes Bluetooth low energy connectivity and offers an alternative payment method for consumers in scenarios where traditional card or mobile phone payments are inconvenient or hindered by unreliable internet connectivity.

The solution not only addresses operational inefficiencies but also aligns with the overarching goal of enhancing financial inclusion in the East African market, offering a reliable, accessible, and efficient payment solution for businesses and consumers alike. VIPASO’s integration with Interswitch marks a significant leap towards bridging gaps in the payment industry, setting a new standard for secure, convenient, and inclusive financial transactions in the East African region.

“As a strategic response to evolving challenges, this collaboration not only fortifies the security of financial transactions but also underscores Interswitch’s commitment to fostering digitalization and financial inclusion in Kenya”, said Romana Rajput, Interswitch Country General Manager for Kenya. “The VIPASO solution reflects Interswitch’s dedication to being a catalyst for industry innovation, adapting to changing trends, and meeting the evolving needs of customers in the pursuit of reliable solutions for financial inclusion.”

“We are honoured to partner with Interswitch in East Africa on our mission to make VIPASO technology available to everyone, everywhere.”, said Matthias Horvath, CEO at VIPASO. “We started VIPASO with a goal to make POS (point of sale) payments simple, reliable, safe and universal. The partnership with Interswitch marks significant progress towards achieving this goal.”

“VIPASO’s mission is to deliver accessible financial services around the world.”, said Wolfgang Platz, President at VIPASO. “We are delighted to partner with Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) Limited to deliver upon that mission and offer new innovative payment options for the region.”

“In envisioning a future marked by seamless payments, Interswitch remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the payment landscape.”, said Naomi Wachira, Head of Technology at Interswitch East Africa. “The integration of the Software Development Kit APIs signals a transformative shift away from manual input of merchant and customer details. This advancement not only eradicates the risks of errors but also paves the way for swift and error-free process, aligning with Interswitch’s commitment to efficiency and innovation in the evolving realm of payment solutions.”

The partnership represents a step-change in the way both businesses address the needs of the market, serving as a bridge that helps bring a new level of convenience, simplicity and reach to the world of PoS (Point of Sale) payments.

