Interswitch Unveiled As Premium Sponsor Of 2023 CeBIH Annual Conference

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been unveiled as a premium sponsor of the 2023 annual conference of the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH). The conference is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, December 5, 2023, to Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The CeBIH conference serves as a vital platform for the committee of e-Business Industry Heads to address critical issues, discuss trends, and provide insights to propel the growth of the payment ecosystem. This year’s conference, themed “Driving Market Expansion through Ecosystem Collaboration,” underscores the importance of financial players leveraging collaboration to propel the growth of the payment landscape.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the event further highlights the firm’s commitment to enhancing collaboration, fostering innovation, and driving the digital evolution of the e-business industry in Africa. Through this commitment, Interswitch reinforces its dedication to advancing the growth, efficiency, and sustainability of the e-business sector, ultimately contributing to the broader economic development of Africa.

Distinguished speakers slated to attend the event include Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay); Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International and Jonah Adams, Managing Director, Digital Infrastructure and Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra).

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Lawal emphasized that Interswitch’s sponsorship reaffirms the firm’s dedication to spearheading initiatives that emphasize collaboration and ecosystem growth. He stated, “Interswitch is constantly seeking opportunities and platforms that drive conversations around the growth of the payment ecosystem, and one of those touchpoints is the CeBIH conference. We are committed to supporting and participating in platforms that share our vision to drive financial inclusion and prosperity across Africa.”

It is noteworthy that Interswitch has been a major sponsor of the CeBIH conference since 2016, underscoring the firm’s dedication to promoting growth and sustainability within the e-business sector.