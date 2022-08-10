Interswitch To Headline One Africa Music Fest, Sponsor 20 Customers

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch is set to, yet again headline the Interswitch One Africa Music scheduled to hold in New York, and Dubai, this year.

This is the company’s third consecutive headline sponsorship of the music festival that celebrates and showcases Africa’s music and creative talents to the world.

As a company that gives back, Interswitch has announced that it will be rewarding 20 lucky customers with an all-expenses-paid trip to the Dubai concert to experience the electrifying performances by some of Africa’s biggest artistes, alongside other global stars. The lucky winners from the ‘Never Stop Vibing’ campaign will be selected from a monthly raffle draw that will hold at the end of August, September and October 2022.

To qualify for the draw and win a ticket to Africa’s biggest music fest, interested participants are advised to download the Quickteller app and conduct a minimum of three (3) transactions every month, from August 1, 2022, to October 31, 2022.

Interswitch has consistently headlined the show for three consecutive years, enabling the African music industry and elevating African artistry to reach a global audience, rooted in its belief in taking African talent beyond the continent for wider recognition and consumption.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the music fest is an expression of its desire to strive for value realization, engaging customers’ passion points, providing rewarding brand experiences, and connecting music lovers with their favourite artistes.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing – Merchant & Ecosystem, Interswitch Group, said that Interswitch’s consistent support of the music fest mirrors the company’s desire to throw its weight behind the growth of African talents across industries, from tech to music.

He added, “We make conscious efforts to tap into opportunities that showcase African talents to a global audience, sustaining the international momentum which has been gained by Afrobeats music, while fostering collaboration that leads to growth.”

Also remarking on the campaign, Priscilla Iyari, Brand Manager, Quickteller, Interswitch Group noted that Interswitch’s renewal of its sponsorship is a commitment to reaching consumers at their various touchpoints, especially their passion points & lifestyle, beyond just payments.

Iyari said, “We are excited to headline the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest again this year. It serves as another customer-engaging avenue to reward our loyal customers with an experience of a lifetime’’. She further stated that the brand continues to demonstrate its support for the African music industry by curating and sponsoring initiatives such as Quickteller Barz and Notes, DJ Kaywise’s Joor party, as well as other concerts.

The Interswitch One Africa Music Fest brings together artistes from across Africa who will share the stage with other renowned performers from other parts of the globe to thrill fans and music lovers with hit collections.

Artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Omawumi, and Flavour, among others have graced the events held in three different cities: New York, London, and Dubai, in the past. The line-up this year promises to be just as star-studded.