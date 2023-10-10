Interswitch Sweeps Four Awards At HR People Magazine Awards, Reinforces Commitment To HR Excellence

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company has emerged victorious at the prestigious HR People Magazine Awards, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company clinched four accolades, including HR Team of the Year, Outstanding in Employer Branding, Best in Work-Life Harmony, and the esteemed HR Champion Award presented to Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch Group.

Interswitch’s triumphant showing at the awards ceremony underscores its unwavering commitment to maintaining exemplary human resource practices, reaffirming its status as a distinguished employer brand.

https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/wp-admin/post.php?post=402469&action=edit

The 8th edition of the HR People Magazine Awards aimed to honor and celebrate organizations that have exhibited exceptional HR leadership through commendable people management practices.

Interswitch expressed its gratitude for the recognition and restated the company’s dedication to nurturing a workplace environment that fosters growth, inclusivity, and continuous improvement.

The company revealed that the recognition acknowledges its HR professionals’ hard work and commitment, as they continue to tirelessly cultivate a culture of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity within the organization.

These recent awards add to Interswitch’s growing list of recognitions. In 2022, Interswitch won the Best Employer Brand – Sub-Saharan Africa at the LinkedIn Talent Awards and the 2022 Top Company (Nigeria) as well as the 2023 Top Company (Nigeria) distinctions.

Interswitch remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative, seamless, and secure payment solutions to its customers while prioritizing its dedicated employees’ growth and well-being.

https://bizwatchnigeria.ng/wp-admin/post.php?post=402469&action=edit