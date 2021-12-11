fbpx

Interswitch Supports Transport Sector, Set to Sponsor Lagos Transport Fest

As part of its commitment to improving lives using technology, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has thrown its support behind the transformation of the transport sector with its sponsorship of the Lagos Transport Fest.

With a shared vision of shaping Nigeria’s Transport Sector amongst others, the Lagos Transport Fest, which is scheduled to hold on December 13, 2021, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos; is a great platform and opportunity for Interswitch to showcase its existing technology infrastructure and seamless payment solutions alongside other valuable offerings which will help drive economic growth, especially in the transport sector.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the event is further centered around the re-imagination of the transportation sector in Nigeria thushighlighting the brand’s dedication to using technology to help commerce evolve, businesses grow, and individuals thrive.

Transportation remains an important and viable sector in a country like Nigeria that boasts of a swelling population and is instrumental to the overall advancement of the nation’s economy. 

In the context of daily commuting, technology plays an evident role in the sector, in ensuring that commuters have seamless experiences while moving across and within cities.

The Lagos Transport Fest, now in its third edition, is an annual event that attracts stakeholders in the transport sector to spark important conversations around the transportation system, policies, innovation and the needed infrastructure for sustenance and growth in the key sector.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Managing Director, Industry Ecosystems (Indeco) at Interswitch Group, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu pointed out the significance of Interswitch’s involvement as a technology company in the discussions surrounding the transport sector in Nigeria.

“As with any sector in the country, the transport sector is not left out when it comes to the application of technological innovations to steer change that would have multiplier effects not just on the sector but on commuters who are beneficiaries of this revolution,” she said.

“This sponsorship aligns with the vision of the Group and the Lagos Transport Fest organizers, to provide an improved infrastructural system, with the aim of revamping the transport sector in Nigeria through our expertise,” she added.

Interswitch recognizes the crucial role transportation plays in the facilitation of trade activities, especially in Nigeria, and this recognition formed the Group’s decision to partake in this year’s event as one of its sponsors, driving the need to infuse technological solutions to issues facing the sector.

The transport fest has in the past hosted over 2,500 guests, with more than 40 speakers and over 200 firms discussing solutions to challenges experienced within the transport industry.

