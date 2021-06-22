Interswitch Strengthens Partnership With FIRS, Collaborates On Tax ProMax

June 22, 2021 119

In fulfillment of its commitment to delivering seamless payment solutions, Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enable taxpayers to file all naira denominated tax returns through its robust and government-approved payment gateway.

The Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’s new Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) e-filling platform on 7 June 2021.

For a seamless tax remittance process, taxpayers and tax consultants are expected to follow these easy steps:

• File your tax return on FIRS TaxProMax(https://taxpromax.firs.gov.ng/).

• Click on Interswitch logo to generate the Document Identification Number (DIN).

• Make payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide or pay online via Quickteller Mobile App/Web.

Note that registration on TaxProMax is mandatory. Therefore, taxpayers that are yet to get their user credentials are advised to register online at https://taxpromax.firs.gov.ng/ or visit the nearest FIRS tax office to be onboarded immediately.

Commenting on the consolidation of the partnership with the FIRS, Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, Interswitch Group’s Divisional CEO for Industry Ecosystem Platforms said Interswitch is committed to supporting the FIRS to deepen effective tax collection, which is critical to national economic prosperity through its robust digital payment platform.

She said, “In furtherance of our commitment to support the Federal Government in driving efficient and accountable revenue collection across all touch points, we are delighted to consolidate our existing partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service in delivering seamless payment collections and reporting to complement the improved TaxProMax platform.

“The continued partnership between Interswitch and the FIRS, which dates back as far as 2005 when Interswitch pioneered electronic tax collections for the Federal Government of Nigeria is an attestation of our commitment to delivering robust and efficient payment solutions and a confirmation of the agency’s trust in our solutions.

“FIRS has modernised its tax administration and collection processes. We believe that the ease accompanied by the new platform will enhance tax compliance.

‘In addition, leveraging proven payment solutions such as Interswitch’s makes the platform consistent with global standards.

“We therefore encouraged taxpayers to pay all their Naira-dominated tax returns through the Interswitch portal.”

Don-Okhuofu stressed the need to strengthen the digital payment landscape through innovative payment solutions such as TaxPro-Max to drive the much-needed transformation in the Nigerian economy.

The new TaxPro-Max e-filling platform was developed to specifically aid seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s account, among other features.

TaxPro-Max also avails taxpayers a single view for all transactions with the service. TaxPro-Max is accessible via www.taxpromax.firs.gov.ng.