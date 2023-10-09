Interswitch Spotlights Digital Payments Innovation in Microfinance Banking At TechConnect

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, recently hosted the Port-Harcourt edition of its TechConnect event, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the transformative impact of digital payments in the microfinance sector.

The event featured an insightful keynote address delivered by Tyoyila Aga, Group Head, Financial Services Business, Digital Infrastructure & Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra) on the latest trends in digital payment solutions, such as mobile wallets, QR codes, and contactless payments, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of microfinance banking.

Attendees also gained valuable insights into the technological advancements that are revolutionizing financial services and the potential these innovations hold for financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Aga noted that digital payments innovation is big for the microfinance sector as it comes with opportunities for growth, and ultimately, financial inclusion, hence the reason Interswitch is at the forefront of driving the growth of digital payments across the country and beyond.

He said, “We are excited to have come this far in propagating the good news around what digital payment innovation holds for our microfinance sector. At Interswitch, we are all about innovation and as a company committed to driving the digital transformation of Nigeria’s financial services, we are proud to play a leading role in shaping the future of microfinance banking.”

This year’s Techconnect series has been successfully hosted in Ibadan, Abuja, Enugu, and most recently Port-Harcourt, with the event train expected to move to Lagos for the final.

The event also featured panel discussions, where industry leaders engaged in conversations on different strategies for growth in the microfinance sector, sharing their perspectives on leveraging digital technologies to drive growth in the financial sector.

The discussion covered topics ranging from cybersecurity and regulatory compliance to the integration of emerging technologies, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the multifaceted aspects of digital transformation.

At the event, customers were rewarded for their engagement, loyalty and support over the years. Interswitch, as a pioneer in the digital payments space, reiterated its commitment to fostering a customer-centric approach and delivering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the Nigerian payments ecosystem.

Interswitch said that it remains dedicated to advancing Nigeria’s digital payments system and fostering an ecosystem that supports financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable growth.