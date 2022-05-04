Interswitch Sponsors Localhost Meetup 2022

May 4, 2022 133

To restate its commitment to the growing community of tech enthusiasts in Nigeria, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch sponsored the Lagos Localhost Meetup held as a hybrid event on April 30, 2022.

The event serves as a community-building platform for tech enthusiasts to discuss the possibilities of cloud infrastructure and the adoption of DevOps in Nigeria and across the globe.

Through its sponsorship of the event themed, ‘Building to Scale’, the African technology payments giant consolidated its investment in the Nigerian tech ecosystem and showcased its support by providing its robust Application Programming Interface (API) infrastructure at no cost to all interested developers at the meetup.

Asiya Yunusa, a DevOps Engineer at Interswitch, while speaking at the event guided other DevOps engineers in attendance on how to use the application, pointing out the API integration platform had a feature that fosters community among developers.

Participants at the meetup, made up of a mix of DevOps engineers, Cloud, and Site Reliability Engineers (SRE), were treated to implementation protocols that are in continuous delivery with Policy as a Code and Open Policy Agent, components of the API.

To ensure that the event was enjoyed by developers unable to be physically present, the meetup was streamed live.

The Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, commenting on the sponsorship, restated Interswitch’s commitment to supporting the tech ecosystem, describing Interswitch as a foremost player in providing for and enabling communities and platforms that showcase Nigerian and African talents in the tech space.

Eromosele said, “We are excited to be supporting the Localhost community, where tech enthusiasts, who are poised to shape the future, gather to discuss how technology can be used to shape the African narrative by providing bespoke solutions to address our local challenges.

“At Interswitch, our goal remains providing enabling systems for the coming generation of tech experts. For this reason, we want to familiarise developers with our API that can be integrated into their various solution packages, at zero cost.”

Other speakers at the event include Interswitch’s DevOps Engineers, AbdulBasit Kabir; Observability Lead at Paystack, Ibukunoluwa Itimi; and Cloud Native Engineer at Container Solutions, Opeyemi Alao.

Localhost, previously known as DevOpsng, holds its Meetup quarterly across Nigeria and beyond, providing opportunities for sharing knowledge and networking within the Nigerian tech community.