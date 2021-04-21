Interswitch Simplifies JAMB Registration For Prospective Candidates

April 21, 2021 81

It’s been almost 2 weeks since the sale of JAMB ePINs and registration began and prospective candidates have been sighted jostling to complete their registration process.

Yesterday, on my afternoon stroll, I passed by two cybercafes – JAMB registration centers if you may, and they were bustling with lots of young people who wanted to register for the exams. This sight brought back memories and I wondered; do we have to go through this stress all the time?

JAMB Registration Using Interswitch

Well, no! Prospective candidates need not go through all that hassle anymore. Interswitch has made the registration process very easy. With just six easy steps, you can register for JAMB using your phone:

Candidates should obtain the National Identification Number (NIN), this is mandatory

SMS ‘NIN’, space, & your 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g [NIN 00123456789]. Note that there should be a space between the word ‘NIN’ and your 11-digit NIN.

You’ll receive an SMS with your 10-digit profile code and your registered NIN name.

Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2021 application document, and enter your 10-digit

Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet.

Your ePIN will be delivered to your registered telephone number and you can present same at any JAMB accredited CBT centre for registration.

If you are yet to register, pick up your phone and get started now. It’s that easy.

Interswitch

Interestingly, there are other transactions you can perform on the Interswitch platform aside purchasing JAMB ePINs such as buying airtime, sending money, paying toll fees, cable TV bills, electricity bills, estate bills; booking flight tickets, shopping from over 100 global stores, accessing quick loans, purchasing event tickets, making state government payments, and everything in between. Visit Quickteller today!

You can thank me later 😊