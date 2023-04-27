Interswitch‘s 2023 Career Fair Set To Explore The Future Of Work

Interswitch, Africa’s leading digital payments and commerce company has announced plans to host the second edition of its annual Career Fair on Saturday, 13th of May 2023, at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.



In line with the event theme ‘The Future of Work’, the Fair will explore trends in today’s workplace, as well as insights into the future of work. It will also present opportunities for forward-thinking professionals, enabling them to connect, network and explore new career opportunities.



With the rise in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, the workplace as we know it, is at the threshold of a new frontier. In light of these developments, the Interswitch Career Fair 2.0 has been organized to equip attendees with the tools and skills to pre-empt and navigate the new, emerging world of work. Attendees can also anticipate insightful panel discussions, networking opportunities with industry leaders, and opportunities to upskill.



They will also have the opportunity to discuss their career prospects during the job fair session and meet experts from various fields, including Finance, Technology, Marketing, and Human Resources, among others, who will share insights and provide guidance on how to build successful careers.



Interswitch has been a pacesetter in Africa’s digital payment ecosystem for over two decades, continuously developing innovative products and services that have revolutionized the payment landscape in Africa. With physical presence in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Gambia, USA and Germany, and a footprint across the globe, Interswitch has established itself as a formidable market leader.



This year’s edition of the Interswitch Career Fair also features added highlights, owing to the partnership between Interswitch and industry giants like Google, Udemy and Linkedin whose experts will be available to dispense insightful career development advice and upskilling opportunities to attendees. In addition, interested attendees will be given an opportunity to join the Interswitch talent community, a growing talent pool of individuals who can potentially fill the current or future hiring needs of the tech company.



Commenting on the upcoming event, Franklin Ali, Chief Human Resource Officer Interswitch Nigeria, said, “At Interswitch, our goal is to empower bright African minds to realize their full potential as we work for a prosperous Africa.



As a company, we recognize that Africa’s youth are one of its greatest assets and the building blocks for the future of the continent. The Career Fair initiative was birthed out of the need to provide a platform for industry stakeholders, including experienced and entry-level professionals, to converge and explore relevant themes pertaining to the workplace. It also serves to unlock the tremendous potential that exists among Nigerian talent and draw fresh minds into the tech ecosystem.”



Following a successful first edition in 2022, the Interswitch Career Fair 2.0 is set to dial things up a notch and further entrench Interswitch as an enabler within the industry. In March 2023, Interswitch was named the Best Employer Brand on LinkedIn at the LinkedIn Talent Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa.



The company also recently ranked fourth in LinkedIn’s ‘Top Companies 2023: The 25 Best Workplaces to Grow Your Career in Nigeria’ list. LinkedIn explained that “the stability in our ever-changing world of work, in addition to the high retention rate of employees” formed the basis of the selection.



Interested persons can register to attend the fair via the link www.interswitchgroup.com/careerfair.