Interswitch Reiterates Commitment to Boost Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem, Supports DevFest Lagos

December 2, 2021 80

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has once again restated its support for Nigeria’s technology ecosystem through its sponsorship of Developers Festival (DevFest) Lagos 2021.

The home-grown technology company announced today that it will be collaborating with other tech companies in Nigeria to sponsor the festival slated for Friday, December 3, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

Interswitch, which was confirmed a platinum sponsor, is leveraging the sponsorship to provide tech enthusiasts with an avenue to interact, exchange ideas and innovate.

This sponsorship is a testament to the company’s commitment to enhance the career growth of tech enthusiasts in Nigeria, ultimately contributing to Nigeria’s continued advancement in the global tech scene.

The annual event is regarded as one of the most popular developer conventions globally, drawing thousands of developers to network and celebrate the role of technology in our present-day world.

This year’s event will focus on issues around the future of blockchain, mobile and web development, design, cloud computing and machine learning, among other trending topics.

Hosting the event is the Google Developers Group Lagos, offering developers an opportunity to create a community and discuss their shared passion while also developing ideas that would create change – both locally and globally, through technology.

At the event, the developers will also get to know more about emerging technologies and their applications.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Group Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, reiterated Interswitch’s passion for supporting the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.

She said, “As a technology company, we are aware that most of the continent’s solutions including payment, will rely on technology. Therefore, supporting the developer’s community is one of the ways we are contributing our quota towards the development of African talent and the localization of emerging technology to participate effectively in the fourth industrial revolution.​

“​At Interswitch, are always seeking opportunities and platforms that drive conversations around technology, as it concerns Africa; and DevFest Lagos has been identified as one of those touchpoints.

“There is, therefore, no gainsaying the sustained dedication of the Interswitch Group to nurturing Africa’s vast tech talents and supporting platforms that align with this goal.”

Scheduled to speak at the event are illustrious subject matter experts in the tech space, who will touch on a range of issues around technology.

Interswitch has been championing innovation in the payments industry in Nigeria for about 20 years and during this period, invested in growing tech talents on the continent.

InterswitchSPAK is one of such initiatives that grooms and nurtures the best of Nigeria’s brightest minds in STEM careers, equipping them with problem-solving skills using technology, and providing them with financial support to pursue their career aspirations.

Through its engineering team, the leading payments group is promoting an improved developer and software engineering experience and providing a platform for developers to learn the technicalities in the payment ecosystem.