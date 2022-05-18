fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Interswitch Recommends Deeper Collaboration To Fight e-Payment Fraud 

May 18, 2022052
Interswitch Recommends Deeper Collaboration To Fight e-Payment Fraud 

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has highlighted the need for deeper collaboration among players in the digital payment ecosystem to boost the security of data and funds of Nigerians.

This was one of the solutions proffered for improved detection and prevention of fraud in the ecosystem by the tech giant firm’s representative, Ejike Ngene, Head, Banking Technologies, (Interswitch Systegra). This contribution was made recently at the 2022 BusinessDay ‘Future of Payments and Fraud’ Conference.

Ngene made the submission during a panel discussion where leaders in Nigeria’s financial technology space engaged in the conversations around effective ways to create a fool proof system against fraud.

According to him, the payment space has grown explosively, not only in Nigeria but also globally, adding that Interswitch, as a leader in the space, has put together some preventive measures that aim to address the prevailing issue of payment fraud in the country.

He explained that Interswitch has continued to invest in robust systems that pre-empt fraudulent activities with fortified protocols that undermine fraud within the payment ecosystem in Nigeria.

​As a whole, the panel agreed that to create a fortified system against fraud, more skilled hands would be required, especially in view of the current skill deficit in the field exacerbated by the continued exodus of trained labour to other countries across the world. The panellists also cited aggressive training of Nigerian youths as a necessary step to be taken.

Speaking on what Interswitch was doing to bridge the skills gap, Ngene pointed out that the tech firm’s internship programme was designed to groom tech-inclined Nigerians and to support the current workforce. He said “To close the skillset gap, Interswitch is training and retraining Nigerians to create systems and solutions that will manage challenges bedevilling the digital payment ecosystem in Nigeria.”

Also commenting on the ongoing collaborations between fintechs and traditional financial institutions, the Group Chief Audit Executive, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Uduak Nelson Udoh, commended the level of collaboration which has resulted in the introduction of tailor-made solutions for the benefit of the customers.

Nigeria’s Q1 Trade Debt Up By 175%, Now $764m – CBN

About Author

Interswitch Recommends Deeper Collaboration To Fight e-Payment Fraud 
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Kamarudeen Usman NEWSLETTERSPORTS
July 13, 20200832

Buhari Congratulates Kamarudeen Usman For Retaining UFC Title

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Kamarudeen Usman on the successful defence of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title with
Read More
IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
January 10, 20167314

Auctioneers Charge Buhari to Probe Sale of NITEL/MTEL

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Following the outrage that trailed the sale of NITEL/MTEL obsolete items, the National President of the Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, NAA, Aliy
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
July 21, 20170261

Oil Pulls Back from Six-week High to $49.30/barrel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices on Thursday, July 20, retreated a day after a third consecutive weekly declines in U.S. crude supplies lifted prices to a six-week high. Traders
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.