Interswitch Pledges To Bridge Gender Gap In Technology

Integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch has demonstrated its commitment to women’s participation in technology at the just concluded “WeTech Conference”, tagged, “WeTech 2022”

The programme, said to be largest tech conference for women in Nigeria, had over 1,000 women in attendance who rubbed minds on prospects in tech sector and benefits for growth in their individual career pursuits, as well as scalability of women-run tech startups.

The conference featured panel discussions, keynote addresses and talks from leading women in the Nigerian tech industry, sharing valuable insights into how they can break into the tech scene in Nigeria, and demystifying the future of fintech in Nigeria.

Interswitch, which was a silver sponsor of the event, was also on ground to enlighten women on different innovative tech solutions useful to their business growth.

Speaking on the programme, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Cherry Eromosele, noted that the organisation maintained a keen focus on empowering players in the tech ecosystem, adding that its sponsorship of the Conference was one of the channels to express its commitment.

She said, “We are excited to have collaborated with the WeTech 2022 Conference as it aligns with our vision of a more inclusive space for women in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

“Through this initiative, women are always furnished with the knowledge needed to boost their careers in tech, it also holds a dually beneficial purpose for women-run startups. The conference serves as an opportunity for these women to receive insights that will enhance scalability.”

Also commenting, Chief Human Resources Officer of the firm, Franklin Ali, reiterated the organisation’s dedication to creating a diverse and equitable workplace by espousing a gender-balanced hiring process.

He said, “Our resolve to provide our employees with an equitable workplace that fosters teamwork can be gleaned from the recent Hofstede report that ranked Interswitch among the top five leading companies in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Nigeria. We look forward to bringing more women on board to drive the company’s goal of a more inclusive workplace”