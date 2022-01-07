fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCOMPANY PROFILENEWSLETTER

Interswitch: Pioneering Innovation, Driving Thought Leadership

January 7, 20220164
Interswitch

…Unveils Whitepaper on Blockchain Technology

Africa’s leading integrated digital payment and e-commerce company, Interswitch Group, has unveiled its whitepaper on blockchain technology titled “Blockchain Technology: The Future of Africa’s Digital Economy” to help drive the growth of African businesses.

The white paper document contains details on how businesses can leverage blockchain technology to transform their businesses and the prospects it portends for the future of Africa’s digital economy.

The blockchain technology is a digital ledger that stores transactions. Essentially, it is a digital system for recording transactions in multiple places at the same time thereby making it impossible to falsify the data stored on it.

Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Transaction Switching and Payment Processing at Interswitch commented, “The whitepaper document was inspired by the need to demystify the ambiguity around blockchain technology for African businesses thereby driving digitization and socio-economic growth across African markets.

We are passionate about empowering Africans and advancing the African payment landscape, and we are consistently identifying opportunities and exploring innovative ways to enable businesses transform and scale.”

He revealed that the whitepaper document encapsulates the benefits of blockchain technology and how it will help strengthen businesses because of its efficiency, better security in keeping records and safety.

He further said: “While the blockchain technology is a relatively new phenomenon in Nigeria and Africa, we are particularly excited about our partnership with Interstellar with whom we are developing a native blockchain infrastructure that is tailored to suit the African market.

This initiative will deepen digital payment, lower the cost of local and cross border payment as well as champion the cause for localization of emerging technology”.

He urged everyone to read the whitepaper document because it addresses existing challenges in the Fintech sector and simplifies the use of blockchain technology in unravelling these challenges.

The blockchain technology is evolving globally and businesses are integrating the Blockchain technology into their business infrastructure.

The whitepaper can be downloaded here

Nike Most Marketed Sports Brand On Social Media With $617M Ad Value

Related tags :

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya

Related Articles

Germany's Unemployment Figure Slumps in November INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 30, 20180277

Migration Policy Causes Stir in EU, as Merkel Calls for Humane Asylum Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Migration could be a “make or break” issue for the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an impassioned speech Thursday ahead
Read More
Naira Sells For N575/$1 At Parallel Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 23, 20200354

Naira Stays Stable, Exchanges at ₦472/$1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The exchange rate at the parallel market remained stable for the second consecutive day closing at N472/$1 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. However, on the offi
Read More
Nigeria Contributes Only 7% To Intra African Trade, Less Than South Africa's 40% BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 13, 20170242

Nigeria’s Imports Dip to N2.4trilliion, Exports Climb N3.6trillion in Q3 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The total value of goods imported into Nigeria in the third quarter of 2017 stood at N2.35 trillion, representing 10.51 percent drop when compared with the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.