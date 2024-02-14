Interswitch Partners with OGSHIA to Transform Health Insurance Payments in Ogun State

The significance of health insurance to the general populace cannot be overstated, as it offers a myriad of benefits that not only contribute to individual well-being but also play a crucial role in the overall progress and prosperity of the nation. Health insurance serves as a financial safeguard, mitigating the impact of exorbitant medical expenses.

In today’s world, where healthcare expenses can be substantial, health insurance ensures that individuals can access necessary treatments without facing crippling financial burdens. This financial security encourages timely medical interventions, reducing the severity and complications of illnesses and promoting better health outcomes.

As parts of their efforts to provide the residents of Ogun state with quality healthcare insurance solutions, Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated digital payments and commerce companies, has partnered with the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency (OGSHIA) to revolutionize health insurance payment transactions in the State, thereby enhancing accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services in the state.

This collaboration has enabled Interswitch to integrate its world-class, cutting-edge, multi-channel payments system into the OGHSIA platform. Consequently, residents will now enjoy carrying out seamless and secure health insurance transactions.

Importantly, the solution will bring relief to residents in remote and underserved areas in the state, fostering a more inclusive approach to healthcare coverage, and allowing OGSHIA leverage the solution to deepen health insurance transactions and make payment processes seamless in the state.

Speaking on the partnership, Babajide Oyeduntan, Vice President, Business Development and Sales at Interswitch eClat, said, “This strategic partnership seeks to enhance accessibility and efficiency, ensuring that residents receive the highest standard of care while simplifying the payment process. Interswitch remains committed to leveraging technology for positive change, and this partnership is a testament to our dedication to redefine healthcare insurance payments in Ogun State and beyond.”

He noted that the partnership aligns with Interswitch’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation and financial inclusion across various sectors in the country.

Speaking in a similar vein, Dr. Tomi Coker, Honourable Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, emphasized the importance of modernizing healthcare insurance to better serve the community.

She said “This partnership aligns with our commitment to leverage technology for improved healthcare accessibility. With the expertise of Interswitch in the digital payment landscape, we are ushering in a new era of convenience and reliability for healthcare services in Ogun State”.

This collaboration represents a commitment to driving positive change, innovation, and financial inclusion in the healthcare sector. As Ogun State embraces digital payments in the healthcare sector, it positions itself at the forefront of contemporary advancements, offering residents a more patient-centric, technologically advanced, and responsive healthcare experience.