Interswitch Partners ProductDive to Host First Edition of Product Conference in London

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering and supporting the product management community, through its recent collaboration with ProductDive to host its first Product Management Conference in the United Kingdom.

The conference, tagged ‘Beyond Boundaries 1.0‘, took place at The Brook, Stratford, London on Saturday 9th of March, and was curated for no-code tech career professionals and experienced product managers, with an overarching goal of enhancing the knowledge base of the product-focused community and accelerating the careers of product managers as they explore new horizons in their field.

The one-day conference served as a pivotal point of convergence for product managers in the diaspora to bolster their expertise, establish connections, and ignite innovation within their organizations.

Speaking on the partnership with ProductDive, Tomi Ogunlesi, Divisional Head, Brands & Communications at Interswitch Group emphasized that as a key player in the digital payment landscape, Interswitch acknowledges the pivotal role of product management in shaping the future of technology and businesses. “We are happy to once again partner with ProductDive for the second time, providing a platform for meaningful discussions that will propel the growth of product professionals“, he stated. “At Interswitch, we believe in empowering professionals not only to meet industry standards but to redefine them, fostering a community of innovation that transcends boundaries.” He further emphasized the company’s commitment to prioritizing partnerships and platforms that enable growth in the tech industry.

Tobi Otokiti, Founder of ProductDive and host of the conference, shared that the Beyond Boundaries conference was on a mission to empower African immigrants through technology by providing access to education, resources, and opportunities.

The free event featured workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a free CV clinic all aimed at inspiring participants to excel in the tech industry and make meaningful contributions to the global economy.

Interswitch’s commitment to supporting and upskilling talent in the tech industry is evident through its sponsorship of the 2023 ProductDive Product Management Conference and the 2023 Inspire Africa Conference by the Silicon Valley Product Group, both hosted in Lagos.

By collaborating with various organizations on talent development initiatives such as these, Interswitch reiterates its focus on not only shaping the future of technology but also positively impacting the lives of millions through accessible, efficient, and secure financial services. As the fintech landscape evolves, Interswitch remains at the forefront, driving progress and empowering individuals and businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world.