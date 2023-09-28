Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, proudly announces its Platinum Sponsorship of the second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC). This prestigious event, organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is scheduled to take place on October 5th and 6th at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

The IFIC, a significant gathering of thought leaders, financial services providers, regulators, development partners, and other financial inclusion stakeholders, aims to deliberate on contemporary developments, address challenges, and propose solutions to foster a more inclusive financial system.

Themed ‘Financial Inclusion for All: Global Insights for Local Impact’, the conference underscores the CBN’s dedication to extending financial services and opportunities to underserved or excluded individuals within the formal financial system.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the conference reflects its unwavering commitment to promoting financial inclusion and sustainable economic development. Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch expressed the company’s mission to make digital payments and financial services accessible to all.

He stated, “At Interswitch, we are driven by a mission to make digital payments and financial services accessible to everyone. The CBN’s International Financial Inclusion Conference aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are delighted to be a part of this global conversation. As a pioneering supporter and enabler of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, we are indeed pleased to sponsor the International Financial Inclusion Conference and look forward to engaging with other stakeholders and exploring innovative solutions that will move us closer to achieving universal financial inclusion.”

The event promises a diverse range of activities, including networking sessions, exhibitions showcasing groundbreaking financial inclusion solutions, the prestigious Financial Inclusion Awards, and stimulating panel discussions featuring industry experts such as Titilola Shogaolu, Managing Director of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS) who will be on one of the panels to discuss ‘Fintech -Enabled Financial Inclusion: Last Mile Solutions’.

Interswitch remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing financial services and advancing financial inclusion through groundbreaking digital solutions and products and continued collaboration with esteemed industry leaders such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).