fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Interswitch Named Brand Leader in Fintech Category at Brandcom Awards

December 8, 20210228
Interswitch Named Brand Leader in Fintech Category at Brandcom Awards

Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has been named the Most Outstanding Brand Leader (Fintech category) at the 2021 edition of the prestigious Brandcom awards.

The high-profile award was given in recognition of Interswitch’s game-changing contributions to the financial technology industry in Nigeria and the African continent at large.

The Group Head, Brands and Communications, Interswitch Group – Tomi Ogunlesi, also beat other nominees in the same category to snag the Outstanding Corporate Communications Professional of the Year (Fintech) award.

This award acknowledges Ogunlesi’s laudable contributions to the practice of corporate communications and brand management, and the promotion of social change through various Interswitch CSR initiatives.

Speaking on the recognition, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, expressed appreciation to Brandcom for recognising the strength of the Interswitch brand, and the company’s focus on providing innovative payment solutions that make settlements seamless for its customers.

She said, “On behalf of the Interswitch group, I would like to thank the organisers of the Brandcom award for this honour. It is gratifying to see that our commitment to remaining a pacesetter in the payment industry has not gone unnoticed.

She added “I also thank the Interswitch team for their hard work and unrelenting commitment to the brand. This award is a reminder for us not to relent in our work, or waver in our resolve to deliver excellent services across our operating areas.”

Interswitch and members of its executive team have been recipients of many notable awards this year in celebration of their enormous contributions to the development of the financial technology industry.

In October, Eromosele was the recipient of the Most Outstanding Marketing Professional of the Year award (Financial Technology category) at the Women in Marketing & Communications Awards (WIMCA), organised by Brandcom.

The award underscores her efforts towards the advancement of the marketing communications industry in Nigeria, entrenching her as an authority in the space.

The Group Chief Information Officer, Babafemi Ogunbamila was also recently awarded the ‘Chief Information Officer of The Year’ award (Financial Technology category) at the 2021 edition of the CIO Awards, an award he has received for the second consecutive year.

These awards highlight Interswitch’s ability to attract and retain some of the best brains in the industry as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver payment solutions that enable commerce across Africa.

Brandcom Awards, now in its third season, gives recognition to brands, individuals, and agencies creating an impact in the marketing and communications field.

Stanbic IBTC Enlightens Nigerians on Stockbroking

About Author

Interswitch Named Brand Leader in Fintech Category at Brandcom Awards
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Coronavirus Crisis Summit COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 25, 20200291

Coronavirus Crisis Summit: Italy Hosts Health Ministers of Neighbouring Countries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Italy is due tody to host a summit of health ministers from neighbouring countries to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak in northern
Read More
NERC To Commence Installation Of Prepaid Meters in Q1 2022, Says Sanusi Garba COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
January 22, 20210622

CBN Disburses ₦14.35 billion To DisCos For Procurement Of 263,860 Prepaid meters

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed the sum of N14.35 billion to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) for the procurement of 263,860 mete
Read More
Nigeria aims to boost oil production by 500,000 bpd by 2020 COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 8, 20160179

Oil Price Ebbs $53.38/barrel on Output Cut Doubts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday, December 7,  after U.S. government data revealed a weekly decline in crude stockpiles, but petroleum-product inventories ro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.