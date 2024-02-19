Interswitch Named As Partner Of The 2024 Innovate AI Conference

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading digital payment and commerce companies, has been announced as a partner of the Innovate AI Conference scheduled to take place on February 23rd and 24th, 2024, at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, themed ‘Adapting AI for Nigeria: Crafting Intelligent Solutions for our Unique Landscape,’ aims to reshape the AI landscape in Nigeria while placing strong emphasis on creating awareness and educating participants about Artificial Intelligence (AI). The primary goal of the event is to promote innovation and collaboration across diverse sectors.

As a key stakeholder in the financial technology industry, Interswitch will support discussions to provide valuable insights to deepen AI growth in the country.

Interswitch’s partnership with the organizers of the Innovate AI Conference is a testament to its commitment to leading cutting edge technological advancements in Nigeria and beyond. It reinforces Interswitch’s dedication to spearheading innovative solutions and promoting the continuous evolution of advanced technological solutions, thereby strengthening Nigeria’s position on the global stage.

Speaking on the rationale behind the sponsorship, Oluwadamilare Akinwunmi, Chief Data and AI Officer at Interswitch, said, “Interswitch is excited to partner with the organisers of the Innovate AI Conference. We recognize the imperative role of artificial intelligence in shaping various sectors in the country. Through this collaboration, we aim to catalyze insightful conversations, forge partnerships, and contribute to the acceleration of AI-driven solutions that will define the future of payments, commerce, and beyond.”

He further stated, “I am thrilled that Interswitch is playing a key role in shaping the conversation around AI in Nigeria. AI is more than a technological trend; it is the backbone of a revolution in how we approach solutions and services in the digital age. Our involvement in the Innovate AI Conference is a testament to our relentless pursuit of transformative digital advancements that benefit not only our customers and partners but also advance the entire industry.”

The event will feature masterclass sessions, panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and a hackathon, all designed to inspire the exchange of ideas and foster the next wave of AI innovation.

As the spotlight turns to the Landmark Centre on February 23, 2024, Interswitch is poised to further cement its position as an innovative leader that not only adopts cutting-edge technologies like AI but also invests in the ecosystem to stimulate growth, learning, and advancement across multiple sectors.