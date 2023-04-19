Interswitch Joins The Africa Tech For Trade Alliance At The Africa Tech Summit 2023 In Washington DC

Interswitch Group is delighted to align with the Africa Tech For Trade Alliance, a partnership which was cemented at the recently concluded African Tech Summit 2023 in Washington D.C, USA on the 12th of April.

The Africa Tech For Trade Alliance (AT4T) is a public-private partnership platform designed to promote the expansion of ecommerce and digital trade in Africa. The initiative is championed by Prosper Africa, the U.S. Government initiative to substantially increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa and is positioned as Prosper Africa’s flagship tech alliance to drive e-commerce and digital trade across Africa. This alliance brings together some key global corporations, a selection of the continent’s top tech firms, entrepreneurs, and investors to help accelerate the growth of e-commerce and digital trade with a focus on Africa.

With the advent of technology, e-commerce and digital trade have become increasingly crucial for businesses looking to expand their reach and tap into new markets. In a statement from Prosper Africa, the AT4T is essentially set up to help African businesses leverage technology and cross-continental collaborations to grow and succeed in today’s digital economy.

According to Chris Folayan, Interswitch Group’s Head of International Growth, “we’re extremely bullish at the opportunities for accelerating the growth of e-commerce and digital trade across the crucial Africa-America corridor, and we’re delighted to collaborate with forward-thinking partners such as Prosper Africa, USAID as well as like-minded technology players and investors to help African businesses leverage these opportunities to grow, expand and succeed.”

Prosper Africa has been working to strengthen trade and investment ties between the United States and Africa since its launch in 2021. The new tech alliance was launched on the sidelines of the Africa Fintech Summit, where Interswitch joined the inaugural meeting of the alliance alongside other like-minded partners. Through this session, among other strategic objectives, Interswitch interacted with a host of U.S. companies and investors, with a view to encouraging investment in Africa’s sectors.

The #AT4T promotes dialogue and implements activities across thematic areas such as Payments and Finance, Skills Development & Trade Facilitation Logistics.

In March 2023, in a similar vein, Interswitch featured at the 2023 African Diaspora Network Symposium in Mountain View, California.

At Interswitch, we remain excited about these amazing connections and opportunities for cross-continental partnership and collaboration, as we continue to inspire Africa to greatness through innovation, value-creation and excellence.