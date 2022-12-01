Interswitch Hosts Stakeholders in Sierra Leone, Boosts Financial Services Ecosystem

Interswitch, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, has further deepened its expansion beyond the shores of Nigeria with organization of its first breakfast session in Sierra Leone.

The launch is coming as a result of the technology giant’s focus on boosting the continent’s digital payments ecosystem through engagements with key stakeholders and partners.

The session tagged “Accelerating Growth and Profitability – Leveraging Technology to Win”, provided key insights and explored robust opportunities for businesses in Sierra Leone to continue to evolve.

At the session, topical industry issues were also discussed, and attendees were introduced to a variety of innovative products and solutions targeted at commercial banks, microfinance banks, fintechs, other financial institutions, and the general public.

Speaking at the session, Olubunmi Aina, Group Head Sales, Payment Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), stated that businesses in Sierra Leone are set to enjoy seamless business operations, especially as pertaining to payments.

He said “At Interswitch, our core objective is to deliver an Africa where payments are a seamless and invisible part of everyday life, and we have carried this vision with us for the past 20 years. Interswitch is committed to the advancement and penetration of digital payments in

Africa as a whole. We continue to create innovative solutions that enable individuals and communities to prosper across the continent. Today, we are in the Sierra Leone market to provide customers and businesses with secure and convenient digital payments products and to enhance customer experience,” Aina said.

At the event, participants were onboarded onto the company’s products, including Postilion Retail Payment, Interswitch Banking-as-a- Service; Interswitch Payment-as-a-Service; Agency Banking and Card Fusion.

The company stated that these products and solutions will allow customers such as financial institutions, banks, fintechs and microfinance banks to offer topnotch digital payment solutions to their customers. Also

, with these products, businesses will enjoy enhancement opportunities and better customer experiences. Likewise, financial institutions will be able to rapidly integrate with newer payment channels with intuitive technologies.

“It is no longer news that the deepened penetration of digital payments is helping to boost Africa’s economy. We are not resting on our oars but will continue to innovate solutions to further elevate Africa’s payments landscape as a whole,” Aina said.

The event ended on a high note as select customers were rewarded for their unwavering support for the company.