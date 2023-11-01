Interswitch Holds Inaugural Fintech Forum in Sierra Leone: Welcomes Central Bank Governor Ibrahim Stevens for Transformative Financial Dialogue

As Sierra Leone anticipates the inaugural edition of the Interswitch Fintech Forum, Interswitch extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Ibrahim Stevens on his well-deserved appointment as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sierra Leone.

The upcoming edition of the Interswitch Fintech Forum in Sierra Leone has set the stage for excitement among industry experts, heralding its potential to drive financial inclusion and pioneer digital payment advancements in the nation.

In an era where global dependence on digital solutions continues to grow, the Sierra Leone edition of the Interswitch Fintech Forum emerges as a central hub, poised to unlock the vast potential of digital payments not only within the nation but across the wider African continent.

Through the effective utilization of technology and a spirit of collaboration, stakeholders in the financial industry have the opportunity to collaboratively construct a resilient digital ecosystem that not only fuels economic expansion but also propels financial inclusion, ultimately empowering individuals and enterprises alike.

This forum will serve as an interactive platform for thought leaders, high-profile personalities, and change-makers across various sectors, including banking, telecommunications, and fintech. They will come together to share insights, exchange ideas, and showcase success stories, with a unanimous goal of providing innovative solutions, seamless experiences, and accessible financial services for the people of Sierra Leone.

Speaking on the Governor’s appointment, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director of Payment Processing and Switching at Interswitch Purepay, applauded his past efforts saying that they have been evident and contributed immensely to the growth of the country’s financial sector.

“With such an exceptional track record, we are confident that his leadership will pave the way for remarkable growth in Sierra Leone. We eagerly anticipate a successful term and extend a warm welcome to him at the inaugural edition of the Interswitch Fintech Forum.” Akeem remarked.

The Sierra Leone edition of the Interswitch Fintech Forum guarantees a diverse array of panel sessions, captivating keynote addresses, and thought-provoking interactive discussions focused on key topics. These sessions will delve into the synergies between banks, telecommunications companies, and fintech firms, emphasizing the paramount importance of collaboration in driving growth and innovation within Sierra Leone’s financial industry.

This edition of the forum aims to expedite Sierra Leone’s journey toward becoming a digitally empowered nation while also encouraging other African nations to adopt and adapt similar transformative strategies. The Interswitch Fintech Forum has undoubtedly emerged as a critical platform for driving revolutionary digital payment advancements across Africa. The highly anticipated inaugural edition in Sierra Leone offers an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders, experts, and investors to convene, ideate, and push the boundaries of innovation.

As this event seamlessly bridges the gap between financial institutions, fintech pioneers, and customers, it becomes a driving force behind Sierra Leone’s vision of a digitally empowered society. Ultimately, the forum’s impact will reverberate not only within Sierra Leone but also throughout the entire African continent, heralding a new era characterized by inclusive, secure, and transformative digital payments.