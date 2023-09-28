Interswitch Group, Others Host Thousands At Africa’s Biggest Product Conference

With thousands of participants trooping into the insightful 4-day product-focused sessions, the 2023 Inspire Aspire Conference headlined by Interswitch Group, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, and organized by Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG), created a major buzz within the product community.

The expert-led event which was held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos welcomed thousands of participants over the 4-day period, with powerful product-focused presentations by SVPG Partners, Marty Cagan, Martina Lauchengco, and Christian Idiodi – a renowned team of industry veterans.

In a dynamic panel session titled ‘Leading from the Front’ Princess Edoosagie, Head of Product Leadership and Agile Governance at Interswitch Group, passionately encouraged leaders and employers to take the initiative in empowering their teams with the essential tools and experiences required for success.

She emphasized the reciprocal responsibility of product professionals in actively nurturing their own growth by proactively seeking opportunities and fortifying their skill sets. Edoosagie’s insightful remarks highlighted Interswitch’s laudable history of spearheading innovation and setting the pace in the product development landscape.

Interswitch’s support for the product community shone through as the organization, in collaboration with SVPG sponsored about 300 scholarships across deserving product communities, including the Empower Her Community, Non-Tech in Tech, People in Product, Interswitch Developer Community among others, in line with their collective vision to inspire Africa to greatness.

“As a champion of Africa and African talent, Interswitch prioritises partnerships and platforms that enable individuals and communities to prosper across Africa”, said the event convener and representative of the Innovate Africa Foundation, , Rebecca King.

She continued by stating, “At the heart of the Inspire Africa Conference is our core mission: to propel the African product community into the global market with unwavering vitality. We take pride in fostering a vibrant exchange of knowledge between the local talents and the global product community, all while being supported by Interswitch, a trailblazing brand that has spearheaded technological progress across Africa”.

Over the course of the conference, the organizing team curated a stream of INSPIRED and EMPOWERED workshops to empower founders, enrich product practitioners, and equip product leaders with relevant industry insights and trends.

The legacy of this conference will undoubtedly continue to ripple through the African product management ecosystem, inspiring innovation, and empowering professionals for years to come.

Interswitch Group, in partnership with SVPG, has set a remarkable example of how collaboration and dedication can fuel the aspirations of an entire industry. We look forward to witnessing the lasting impact of this event as Africa’s product community entrenches itself onto the global stage with vitality and enthusiasm.