Interswitch Group Donates Equipment, Kits to Lagos State Government

In furtherance of its efforts to assist the government in ramping up the testing capacity for the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, integrated digital payment and e-commerce company, Interswitch Group, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and rapid diagnostic test kits (RDTs) to the Lagos State Government.

The donation, which was presented to the State Government by representatives of the Interswitch Group, was received by the Commissioner for Transport Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, on behalf of the Governor at Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The Group revealed that the donation is geared towards intensifying the government’s efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. This is part of Interswitch’s on-going support for the numerous local intervention initiatives between State Governments and the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Titilola Shogaolu, Divisional CEO, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services Limited (IFIS), said that, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country with increasing numbers of reported cases, it is imperative to increase the testing capacity in Nigeria. She reaffirmed Interswitch’s commitment towards supporting governments at all levels in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Shogaolu disclosed that Interswitch, through its health-tech subsidiary, eClat, has developed a COVID-19 pathway software platform. The platform allows members of the public to perform remote self-assessment exercise to determine their risk status and pre-disposition to the virus. The platform analyses users’ information from a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure, observed symptoms, health and travel history. Users are thereafter advised whether to self-quarantine, visit a healthcare facility for further testing, or just keep safe.

She added that the self-assessment platform is being deployed across the 23 states in Nigeria. Currently, the platform has been deployed in eight states, with unique USSD codes. They are: Edo *723*19*1#, Ogun *723*19*2#, Delta *723*19*3#, Oyo *723*19*6#, Lagos *723*19*7#, Kaduna *723*19*8#, Yobe *723*19*9# and Jigawa *723*19*10#.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, commended the Interswitch Group for the donation of the protective equipment and test kits. He acknowledged the Group’s support in boosting the testing capacity in the State. He further called on other stakeholders and well-spirited persons to support the government’s effort in the fight to curb the virus.

Interswitch Group has remained committed to providing support to the Federal and State Governments, as well as other relevant agencies, in combating the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country, through several intervention efforts.