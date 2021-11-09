Interswitch Group CMO, Cherry Eromosele Shines at WIMCA Awards

November 9, 2021 186

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of Interswitch Group has been recognized for her outstanding performance, excellence and contribution to the growth of Nigeria’s integrated marketing communications industry.

The recognition came at the Women in Marketing & Communications Conference/Awards (WIMCA) held at the MUSON Centre, Onikan in Lagos recently.

Eromosele emerged winner of the award for ‘Most Outstanding Marketing Professional of the Year (Financial Technology Category)’. The award reaffirmed her position as a leader in the marketing space.

WIMCA was instituted in 2014 to celebrate women and corporate organizations for outstanding achievements in the marketing and communications industry, while creating a platform for networking among them.

Commenting during the occasion, Eromosele expressed her delight at winning the special award. She said, “I am excited and grateful for the recognition by WIMCA.

It is humbling to be mentioned among the exceptional women being honoured today. While this award shows that our marketing efforts are commendable, it is also a challenge to improve on what we are already doing.

Indeed, this award will spur me to constantly raise the bar in my contributions to the growth of the marketing communications industry in the country and beyond.”

She dedicated the award to Interswitch and her amazing team for their support and commitment towards the delivery of top-notch marketing solutions.

Eromosele is a multiple award-winning marketing professional with over 25 years of versatile, multi-industry leadership experience. She is known for her hard work, professionalism and contributions to the growth of the marketing communications industry.

The Interswitch chief has received numerous recognitions, which include: Global Top 100 B2B Marketing Leaders in Technology in 2021 – the latest annual list released by the global business leadership community, HotTopics (HT); Marketing Personality of the Year in Nigeria by Marketing Edge; and special recognition amongst the Top 50 Marketing Professionals in West Africa at the 7th edition of the annual Marketing World Awards held in Accra, Ghana.

Joshua Ajayi, publisher, Brand Communicator, and Convener of WIMCA, said the event is the fifth time stakeholders are gathered in the Nigerian marketing industry to discuss and set agenda on wide-ranging issues in the industry.

According to him, the event was put together to celebrate and reward outstanding women and corporate organizations for their contributions to the growth of their various industries and the country at large.

Ajayi also revealed that the platform was designed to provide mentorship opportunities for young and prospective professionals and to ignite the potential in women towards attaining enviable heights in the marketing industry.

Other guests at the event included: Adebola Williams, Group CEO, RED for Africa; Steve Babaeko, CEO, X3M Ideas; and Funmilayo Falola, Head, Brands, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank Plc.