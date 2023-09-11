Interswitch Drives Growth of Digital Payments as TechConnect 3.0 Kicks Off

Interswitch, Africa’s leading Integrated payments and digital commerce company, has reaffirmed its commitment to further strengthening the digital payments landscape.

This was communicated at the TechConnect 3.0 edition which took place in Ibadan, Oyo State, drawing together representatives of fintech companies, banks and other financial institutions.

Themed ‘Adapting, Scaling, and Advancing with Fintech’, the event served as a strategic platform to provide insights and collaborative solutions to industry challenges, and featured in-depth discussions on robust opportunities for businesses to continue to evolve and thrive.

The event, which took place at the International Conference Center in the Oyo state capital, was the first in a series of Techconnect sessions that Interswitch has set in motion across five metropolitan cities across the country including Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Enugu, and Lagos.

Speaking during the event, Tunji Ashiru, the Regional Head, South-West at Interswitch, reiterated the need for financial institutions and stakeholders to form strategic alliances to deepen the viable prospects of digitization in the country.

He said “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, collaboration and innovation form the bedrock of progress. Together with all stakeholders, we are poised to chart a course towards a future where digital payments are more than just transactions; they are instruments of empowerment, progress, and connectivity”.

Ashiru further stated that the Interswitch TechConnect 3.0 demonstrates the technology firm’s commitment to driving the growth of the payment ecosystem. He said, “Interswitch has been at the forefront of enabling innovation in the financial industry, facilitating payments, and leveraging advanced technology solutions to shape the future of Africa”.

The event also featured a panel session tagged “Microfinance Banking Disruption: Exploring the Future and Possibilities of Neobanking”. Conversations at the panel session focused on the rise and expanding possibilities of neobanking and its impact on traditional banking models, as they hold the promise of more seamless and convenient banking experiences for customers.

The panelists noted that partnerships will allow financial players to mutually benefit from existing infrastructure and build a robust ecosystem.

The event had in attendance tech enthusiasts, key stakeholders, partners, business leaders, and captains of industries amongst others and is billed to make its next stop in Abuja.