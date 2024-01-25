Interswitch Commences The Sale Of 2024 JAMB ePINS On Quickteller

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Leading integrated digital payments and commerce company, Interswitch, has announced the commencement of the sale of ePINS for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on its Quickteller platforms.

With this development, parents and guardians of prospective candidates aiming to register for the 2024 UTME can now obtain their ePINs from Interswitch-enabled platforms including the Quickteller Mobile App/Web and Interswitch Webpay, all accessible through the official website of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB). In addition, the ePINs can be obtained at Quickteller Paypoint (Agents) across the country.

Commenting on the commencement of the sale, Olawale Akanbi, Divisional Head of Growth Marketing, Merchants & Ecosystem at Interswitch, expressed delight, stating, “We are pleased to announce the commencement of JAMB ePIN sales through Interswitch-enabled platforms. This move emphasizes our commitment to simplify and enhance the registration experience for students and their guardians. By providing a secure and accessible platform for the purchase of JAMB ePINS, Interswitch is empowering students to streamline their registration process, ensuring a smoother and more efficient journey towards academic success.”

Akanbi further emphasized, “Through this initiative, students and their guardians can now navigate the JAMB registration process with ease, saving time and minimizing the complexities often associated with such endeavors.”

To ensure a seamless registration process, prospective candidates are advised to follow these four easy steps:

Step 1: SMS ‘NIN’ (space) and your 11-digit National Identification Number (NIN) to 55019 or 66019 (e.g., NIN 00123456789).

Step 2: You’ll receive an SMS with your 10-digit Profile Code, your Registered NIN Name, and UTME fee details.

Step 3: Visit www.quickteller.com/jamb2024pinvending to buy your ePin using the 10-digit Profile Code received via SMS.

Step 4: Register with your ePin at any CBT (Computer-Based Test) centre.

That's it, your ePin will then be delivered to your registered phone number.

Quickteller remains steadfast in its commitment to provide cutting-edge technology that empowers users with seamless solutions. The commencement of JAMB ePIN sales via Interswitch-enabled platforms exemplifies the company’s continual commitment to leveraging technology for positive impact, and solidifies its position as a steadfast ally in the educational journey of students and their guardians, showcasing a dedicated effort towards shaping a future where technology not only enriches lives but also opens doors to limitless opportunities.