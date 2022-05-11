Interswitch Collaborates With Industry Stakeholders For The Future Of Payment And Fraud Conference

May 11, 2022 73

In light of advancements in global payment systems, Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, has been confirmed as a gold sponsor of the Future of Payments and Fraud Conference slated to hold on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Interswitch’s sponsorship of the conference stems from its focus on facilitating conversations around critical challenges facing digital payment in Africa, and aligning with platforms that proffer solutions and opportunities to tackle these challenges.

As a foremost player in Nigeria’s payment space, Interswitch continues to set the pace within the industry in solving payment issues by creating innovative products and features that provide a smooth, convenient, and easy experience.

The event is organised by BusinessDay Media Limited with stakeholders and experts across industries such as fintech, banking, and law enforcement, among others, scheduled to be in the audience. Discussions will be centered on the evolution of payment technology, as speakers will reflect on existing payment trends and attendant fraud issues, while also deliberating on relevant solutions.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), noted that the conference was a crucial one, as it encouraged collaboration among institutions in the public and private sector to fight the growing level of fraud in the digital payment space.

According to him “For the growth and development of the payments ecosystem, it is essential that conferences such as this are organised as a way of encouraging players to develop solutions that tackle current challenges. This informed Interswitch’s decision to actively support the conference being organized by BusinessDay Media.

“Over the years, we have witnessed an evolution within the payment space; from a cash-based system to the card-based payment system that has, itself, undergone various stages of evolution. Interswitch is excited about the future of payments as we continue to push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

Representatives of regulatory bodies, anti-fraud agencies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), fintech firms, Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators of Nigeria, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), among others, are expected to be present at the conference.