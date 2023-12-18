Interswitch And Ogun State Health Insurance Agency Partner To Boost Healthcare Accessibility

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated digital payments and commerce companies, has forged a strategic alliance with the Ogun State Health Insurance Agency (OGSHIA) to revolutionize healthcare payment transactions in the State, thereby enhancing accessibility and efficiency.

This agreement between Interswitch and OGSHIA represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to improve the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services within the state. Through this collaboration, OGSHIA aims to amplify the scope and efficiency of its health insurance transactions, streamline processes and foster financial inclusivity.

The integration of Interswitch’s cutting-edge multi-channel payments system will empower residents to make secure and convenient payments across various platforms, thereby elevating the overall healthcare experience in Ogun State.

Speaking on the partnership, Osasere Atohengbe, Vice President, Government & Social Services Ecosystem, Interswitch, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with OGSHIA in our shared commitment to drive accessible and affordable healthcare in Ogun State. Interswitch’s innovative multi-channel payments solution is poised to revolutionize the way health insurance transactions are conducted, ultimately contributing to the realization of OGSHIA’s noble vision. As we integrate these services, we are further enabling the state’s health system to be inclusive and more responsive to the needs of the people, now and in the future.”

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, Dr. Tomi Coker, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Ogun State, said, “We are deeply encouraged by this partnership between OGSHIA and Interswitch. This initiative is a step in the right direction for our state’s healthcare infrastructure as it aligns with our mission to provide every citizen with medical services without financial strain.”

“Harnessing Interswitch’s proficiency in digital payment solutions will significantly enhance the efficiency of the health insurance transaction process. This solution ensures that our citizens can effortlessly and securely settle payments for healthcare services. We are eliminating economic barriers to healthcare, advancing one seamless payment at a time. We firmly believe that the prosperity of our state is intricately tied to the well-being of our people”, she added.

Dr. Afolabi Dosunmu, Executive Secretary of OGSHIA, also commented on the partnership, stating, “OGSHIA remains focused on enhancing the health and economic stability of our people through comprehensive and efficient healthcare insurance services. This innovative partnership with Interswitch marks a transformative step in our journey to enhance healthcare for every resident of Ogun State in a way that is accessible, affordable, and reliable.”

The introduction of multi-channel payments goes beyond technological advancement; it represents hope in action. This advancement guarantees that individuals no longer need to confront the dilemma of deciding between their health and their financial well-being.

With a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, Interswitch is positioned as a key player in shaping a future where quality healthcare is not just available, but easily accessible in Nigeria. The company continues to leverage technological solutions to solve pertinent issues in various industries, highlighting its dedication to catalyzing growth and development in Nigeria and beyond.