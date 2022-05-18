fbpx

InterSAT And SES Renew Partnership To Accelerate Digital Inclusion Across Africa

May 18, 2022

Customers of leading African internet provider InterSAT can continue to rely on SES’s well-positioned satellite to connect their farms, remote offices, schools and hospitals with affordable internet access across Africa due to the latest capacity renewal agreement signed by InterSAT and SES.

Under the agreement, SES’s NSS-12, located at 57 degrees East, will enable InterSat to securely and efficiently serve its government institutions and enterprise customers. Since the two companies initiated their partnership in 2010, SES and InterSAT have brought more reliable connectivity services across the African continent.

InterSAT customers have been able to optimise their business operations, create new products and solutions, and reach never-before-accessed locations across Africa – successfully reducing the digital gap by connecting more people and businesses.

Hanif Kassam, CEO of InterSAT said: “Together with SES, we have helped empower entrepreneurs to grow, transform and digitise their businesses through development of smart and custom-made solutions throughout the continent.

“SES is a reliable partner to work with, and we can always count on their support to provide the best for our customers.

“Our partnership with InterSAT has enabled us to pave the way for abundant digital opportunities across Africa by connecting the unconnected in some of the continent’s most underserved locations.

“The digital access our services provide is allowing innovative solutions such as smart agriculture and precision farming to address some of the continent’s biggest challenges.

“The renewal of our partnership accelerates Africa’s digital inclusion, and we are humbled to be part of the solution,” said Caroline Kamaitha, Vice President Sales Africa at SES.

