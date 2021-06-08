fbpx
Internet Firewall: FG Says No Deal With China

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Internet Firewall: FG Says No Deal With China

June 8, 2021056
Internet Firewall: FG Says No Deal With China

The Federal Government has debunked the story that it was consulting with the Chinese Government to create an internet firewall.

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported that according to an investigative organisation, Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), the Nigerian Government had met with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to establish an internet firewall.

READ ALSO: Twitter Ban: Sanwo-Olu Pleads For Amicable Resolution

The firewall would serve as a monitoring tool for traffics flowing to and from your network, traffic data that would be available to the government.

Debunking the story, the Presidency, in a clipped statement said, “The story is absolutely fake, It’s a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”

About Author

Internet Firewall: FG Says No Deal With China
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Compaoré, Former Burkina Faso President Charged For Murder ForeignNEWS
April 14, 20210430

Compaoré, Former Burkina Faso President Charged For Murder

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Blaise Compaoré, former President of Burkina Faso, has been charged with the murder of Thomas Sankara, his predecessor. According to Reuters, Compaoré was c
Read More
January 29, 201511101

Oil Marketers Demand Compensation For Abrupt Slash Of Petrol Pump Price

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Petrol marketers in Nigeria, on Tuesday, January 27, demanded a refund from the government following the recent reduction petrol pump price from N97 per lit
Read More
Electricity Workers COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
January 16, 20165120

“Pay More Attention to MDAs in Debt Recovery” – ECAN Charges DISCOs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Executive Secretary, Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria, ECAN, Goodluck Enyinna, has tasked Distribution Companies (DISCO) to pay more attention t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.