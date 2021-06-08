Internet Firewall: FG Says No Deal With China

June 8, 2021 56

The Federal Government has debunked the story that it was consulting with the Chinese Government to create an internet firewall.

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported that according to an investigative organisation, Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), the Nigerian Government had met with the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) to establish an internet firewall.

READ ALSO: Twitter Ban: Sanwo-Olu Pleads For Amicable Resolution

The firewall would serve as a monitoring tool for traffics flowing to and from your network, traffic data that would be available to the government.

Debunking the story, the Presidency, in a clipped statement said, “The story is absolutely fake, It’s a figment of the reporter’s imagination.”