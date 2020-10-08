October 8, 2020 28

The National Bureau of Statistics Published Internally Generated Revenue at State level for Half Year 2020. The 36 states and FCT IGR figure hits N612.87bn in H1 2020 compared to N693.91bn recorded in 2019. This indicates a negative growth of -11.7% year on year.

Similarly, the Q2 2020 states and FCT IGR figure hits N259.73bn compared to N353.14bn recorded in Q1 2020. This indicates a negative growth of -26.5% quarter on quarter.

Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N204.51bn recorded in H1 2020, closely followed by Rivers State with N64.59bn while Jigawa State recorded the least Internally Generated Revenue.

See full report Internally-Generated-Revenue- At-State-Level-H1-2020