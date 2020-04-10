Insurgency: FG to Apply More Proactive Measures to End Boko Haram

The Nigerian Government says it will take more decisive and proactive measures towards ensuring that the boko haram insurgency in some parts of the country is totally eliminated in order to enhance sustainable peace and development.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known on Thursday, during a strategic meeting with the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting considered among others, the current security situation, especially in Borno and its neighbouring states, following Chadian Military operations on the fringes of Lake Chad.

Governor Babagana Zulum was in the State House to brief President Buhari on the recent Military action against book haram by the Chad Republic on the shores of Lake Chad and its implications on Nigeria’s National Security.

Chad was responding to the killing of nearly one hundred of its soldiers by the insurgents.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after briefing the President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Zulum said after critically analyzing the situation, the Nigerian leader expressed the belief that “time has come to once and for all put to an end the senseless acts of terror by Boko Haram and other criminal elements operating in the region.”

The Governor said he also briefed President Buhari on his administration’s efforts at containing the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

So far, Borno State has not recorded any case of CoVID 19.

