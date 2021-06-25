fbpx
Insurgency: FAO Says 65,800 Farmers Unable To Farm

June 25, 2021
The ongoing insurgency in the North East region has denied 65,800 farmers access to agricultural inputs in the area, says the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

The organisation warned of food insecurity in the North-East region due to the inability of farmers to resume farming activties.

The Country Representative of FAO in Nigeria, Fred Kafeero, made this known while speaking at the opening of the 2021 rainy season farming interventions at the Farm Centre, Maiduguri, on Thursday.

He lamented that inaccessibility to improved seeds and fertilizers by farmers had led to food insecurity and poverty among the populace.

Kafeero explained that the launch was the sixth rainy season farming intervention being conducted by FAO in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states since 2016.

According to him, supporting rainy season farming was key to the entire insurgency affected region, adding that farmers’ harvests contributed significantly to food security and income generation throughout the year.

“Access to agricultural inputs for high yields also saves lives and livelihoods of farmers,” he added.

He said the distribution of seeds and fertilizers has contributed to the building of people’s resilience to conflict.

Insurgency: FAO Says 65,800 Farmers Unable To Farm
Ife Ogunfuwa
