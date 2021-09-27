Insurance September 2021: “We Are Remaking Insurance Into An Effective System” – Ekerete

September 27, 2021 68

When Insurance September, an annual interactive event for insurance policyholders, enters its 5th edition with the theme “The Emerging Pace of Insurance” on Thursday, September 30, 2021, the conversations will be focused on shifting the work being done in the insurance sector in Nigeria from trying to correct the wrongs to remaking insurance into an effective system that works for its stakeholders.

According to the Convener, Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, an Insurance Expert and Management Consultant, this year’s hybrid event (in-person at Abuja) is featuring young entrepreneurs keen to share experiences and expectations that will enable insurance relationships and partnerships to deliver more value in this post-COVID-19 era, especially through the engagement of the huge population of digital-oriented youths in Nigeria.

As in previous editions, Insurance September 2021 has attracted a rich array of Speakers including Mrs. Bolaji Sofoluwe, Co-founder/Managing Director of UK-based ETK Group Limited; Mr. Lawrence Bitrus Atafache, CEO of Creatify Inc; Ms. Eno Essien, CEO of Rheytrak Limited; Dr. Sunday Seno Agbonika, CEO of Collars and Paws Limited; and Ms. Hauwa Bako Mohammed, COO of Bako Kontagora Development Foundation, who will be the Moderator of this landmark edition.

The Commissioner for Insurance/CEO of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is expected to deliver an extraordinary message to this year’s gathering and hopefully, participants will receive clarifications on developments in the insurance sector as they did during the 2019 edition.

Insurance September, envisioned “to be the leading dialogue that educates risk bearers and measures risk-takers towards improving their mutual experiences”, is becoming the beacon of hope for insurance policyholders and has helped reshape their behaviour since 2017 when the inaugural edition was held in Lagos.

Ekerete is optimistic that this 5th edition will emphasize the impact of the affinity between Nigeria’s young population and technology (Insurtech) as the significant advantage for the insurance sector to leapfrog and take its rightful place as the financial instrument that keeps economies resilient even in these post-COVID-19 times. There is no doubt that the insurance sector in Nigeria needs more awareness campaigns and Insurance September is proving to be a distinctive initiative.