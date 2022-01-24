fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

Insurance Is A Requirement For Farmers’ Loans – BoA

January 24, 20220116
FG's Agricultural Programme To Reduce Poverty, Create Employment

The Bank of Agriculture (BoA) has said farmers must take insurance on every loan retrieved through the bank, no matter the amount involved for risk management.

Its Managing Director, Alwan Ali Hassan, encouraged farmers to take insurance on any loan accessed as the premium is low and affordable.

Hassan noted for the small loans up to N1 million, the borrower will need to provide two guarantors as collateral, while for amounts over N1 million, the bank will take property security or bank guarantee.

He urged the farmers to go into cooperatives, as lending to cooperatives poses less risk of defaulting. Noting that the bank would continue to attend to individual smallholder farmers.

However,  it is easier and faster for legitimate registered groups to get the bank’s assistance.

“The group members are made to sign guarantees whereby if one of the members cannot pay, the association has to pay for everyone.

“For the smallholder farmers, we intend to use the traditional rulers in the society to mediate between us and be able to enforce repayment on these facilities if the farmers have any problem.

“If we do it this way, more farmers will always have access to finance, and there will be sufficient food for the country,” he said.

Hassan added, “These monies that these farmers are taking from the bank are not grants; it is the capital of the bank that is being used to give to farmers to do their business if they don’t pay back, that is where the capital will be eroded, and that is when the bank will start having challenges in meeting her obligations.”

“They should also look at it from another perspective, that if they pay back, somebody else will be able to take that loan, it is supposed to be a circle where you take your own money, the other person takes and pays, so eventually, everybody will benefit from this exercise.

“The idea of taking a loan or access to finance is that you only take it when you need it; a true farmer will take a loan and payback.”

The Managing Director elucidated that the bank’s loan has the lowest interest rate farmers can access. The insurance issue won’t be any problem as the insurance companies would pay back every money spent on the farm if there is an issue of flooding, drought, and others.

He said. “For the farmers, this is a good thing. No matter how small the loan is, insurance should be taken.

Formerly, they don’t take insurance on the smaller loans, but I think they need to take that now.”

AfDB, World Bank Approve N2.83bn Loan For Nigeria
Related tags :

About Author

Insurance Is A Requirement For Farmers’ Loans – BoA
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari Vows To End Insecurity In 2021 EVENTSNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 9, 20210616

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari Vows To End Insecurity In 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2021 vowed to speed up efforts to ensure that the fight against insecurity in the country
Read More
Food Prices Hit The Ceiling, As Household Income Become Increasingly Vulnerable – NBS BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
December 21, 20200484

Food Prices Hit The Ceiling, As Household Income Become Increasingly Vulnerable – NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Bureau of Statistics has reported that the prices of most food items shot up in November, despite income remaining low and threatened by inflat
Read More
S'Court To Resume Hearing On Petro Union, CBN, UBN £2.5bn Lawsuit COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
May 19, 20180271

Supreme Court orders Immediate Trial of Former Intercontinental Bank Boss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Supreme Court has ordered trial of the former Managing Director of Intercontinental Bank Plc, Ersatus Akingbola. A five-man panel of the court, in a una
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.